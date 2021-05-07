Cigna Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.85 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper anticipates that the health services provider will earn $22.85 per share for the year.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Cigna stock opened at $256.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $259.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after acquiring an additional 507,438 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

