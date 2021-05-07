CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

TSE:FTS opened at C$54.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.88. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$56.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

