CIBC Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on POW. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.86.
TSE:POW opened at C$36.42 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$36.70. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock has a market cap of C$24.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.76.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
