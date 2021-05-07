CIBC Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POW. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.86.

TSE:POW opened at C$36.42 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$36.70. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock has a market cap of C$24.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.76.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

