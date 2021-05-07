CIBC Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $49.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.7714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

