Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to $14.25 at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $14.00 to $14.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPRQF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

PPRQF opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

