Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.18.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 82.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.23.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

