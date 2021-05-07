Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post sales of $201.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.37 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $218.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $989.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.11 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. 250,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $704,840.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,278.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,698 shares of company stock worth $4,903,452. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 417,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

