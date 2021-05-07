China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $12.94. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 34,811 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($6.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

