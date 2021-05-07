Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $731.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

