Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 7,302 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

