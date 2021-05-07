Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $199,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

