Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

BSCR stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

