Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,093 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

