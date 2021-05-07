Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,379 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXW opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

