Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,616,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,359 over the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $33.65 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

