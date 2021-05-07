Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Chiasma stock remained flat at $$3.98 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,521,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

