Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. Chewy has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock worth $505,717,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

