Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

