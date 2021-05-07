Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.08. 53,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

