Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 56.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.5% over the last three years.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.00.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.