Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGIFF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

