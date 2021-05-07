ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by Raymond James

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCXI. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

CCXI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

