ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCXI. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

