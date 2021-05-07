Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

