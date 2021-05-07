Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

BA opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

