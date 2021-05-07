Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,044 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

