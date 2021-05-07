ChartEx Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $871,327.53 and approximately $27,022.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00270847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.51 or 0.01177397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.00781676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,456.84 or 0.99914090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

