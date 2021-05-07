Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Shares of CRL traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.39. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,187. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.33 and a 12 month high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,324,838. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

