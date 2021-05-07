Chainlink Price Hits $47.69 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $47.69 or 0.00083395 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $19.98 billion and $3.05 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00794639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,036.80 or 0.08807462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

