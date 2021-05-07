CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

