Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$17.05. 51,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,174. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.93. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$17.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

