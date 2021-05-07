CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Reaches $132.39 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. CertiK has a market cap of $132.39 million and $19.74 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00005184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.01123471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.22 or 1.00106977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,140,445 coins and its circulating supply is 44,614,969 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

