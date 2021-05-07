Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Down 25.5%

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price fell 25.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.93. 540,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 808,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

