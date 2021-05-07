Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 5,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,219. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

