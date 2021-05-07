CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

