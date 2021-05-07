CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. 3,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,157. The firm has a market cap of $594.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

