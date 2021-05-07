Cascend Securities Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $210.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $184.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.