Carter Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

