Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $57.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,149. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.