CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 555,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.78.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

