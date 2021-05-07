CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTRE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 555,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,251. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

