CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CTRE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 555,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,251. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.11.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
