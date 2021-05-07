Card Factory’s (CARD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.
Shares of CARD opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The company has a market capitalization of £305.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 24.35 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.25).
About Card Factory
