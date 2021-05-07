Card Factory’s (CARD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The company has a market capitalization of £305.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 24.35 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.25).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

