Capstone Mining’s (CSFFF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

