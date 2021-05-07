CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 10,491 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. 4,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.