CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $42,499,757. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,435. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.60. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $311.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

