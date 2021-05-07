CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $674.76. 252,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $650.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

