CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 84,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.