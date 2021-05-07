CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 64,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.98. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

