Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.94

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 6014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

