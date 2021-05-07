Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. Analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $248,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.